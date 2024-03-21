Latta: New EPA Tailpipe Emission Standards Rule is a De Facto Ban on Gas-Powered Cars

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) released the following statement on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new tailpipe emissions standards rule to force an electric vehicle transition:

“Make no mistake: this rule from the EPA today is a de facto ban on gas-powered cars. Unnecessary and strict tailpipe emission standards have one goal, and that goal is to take away Americans’ choice when purchasing a car. We simply do not have the electric vehicle infrastructure, critical mineral production, or energy generation available to support a fully electric vehicle fleet. With this new rule, the Biden administration continues to show how out-of-touch they are with reality and the American people. I strongly believe American families should be able to choose which vehicle they want to drive, and the government should not be picking winners and losers. I’m going to continue pushing for consumer choice, and I strongly urge the Biden administration to rethink this misguided tailpipe emissions rule.”

Latta’s work:

Last year, the U.S. House passed Latta’s legislation to prevent the EPA from issuing Clean Air Act (CAA) waivers for state policies that seek to ban or otherwise limit the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.