Latta: Relief is On the Way

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) provided the following statement after supporting the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 in the U.S. House of Representatives:

“After months of delays, House Democrats were finally able to join Republicans to deliver the American people the relief they deserve. Our agreement supports American families, workers, farmers, and small businesses. It prioritizes national security, continues to rebuild our military, protects the sanctity of life, helps schools reopen, expands rural broadband efforts, funds testing and vaccines, enables telehealth capabilities, provides for substance abuse programs, protects people from surprise medical bills, removes hurdles to reducing improper payments, provides funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, and more.

“In order to rebuild our country so that it remains the greatest country in the world, we must come together to find agreements where we can. Thanks to this agreement, American workers and small businesses will soon be able to apply for and use $284 billion in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds. Over $130 billion of those funds were already appropriated to support small businesses as they work to keep their doors open and staff employed during the pandemic, but Speaker Pelosi did not hold a vote to make those funds available after the deadline to apply for the PPP passed in August. I am especially proud this package resolves an issue over 6,000 businesses and 123,000 employees in the Fifth District would experience: PPP recipients will not be taxed on the loans they received through the Program.

“Included in this package are efforts I championed in the House that prioritize the importance of Internet connectivity and break-through technologies. The funding included to implement my Broadband DATA Act will help people across Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District, especially people who live in rural communities, access highspeed Internet so they can work and learn remotely access health care through telehealth capabilities, and more. The SMART IoT Act takes it a step farther by evaluating how federal policies can impact the research and discovery of cutting-edge technologies that are already revolutionizing the internet-connected devices industry. The Advancing Unmanned Delivery Services Act helps people access needed resources from the comfort of their homes. The Pipeline Safety Pilot Program Act will allow PHMSA to establish pilot programs to test new and innovative technologies in pipeline facilities. And the Beat CHINA for 5G Act ensures the United States will advance U.S. leadership in 21st century wireless technologies.

“This package also contains conservative provisions I have supported since first elected to Congress. It protects the unborn by ensuring government funding cannot be used for abortions. It continues our efforts to improve border security and fund the wall. It also provides a well-deserved pay raise for our men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line for us. Furthermore, critical safeguards were included to make sure COVID-19 relief funding is not subject to fraud and abuse, and direct payments will not be going to illegal immigrants.”

“Although this agreement is not perfect, I am encouraged this legislative package is a compromise prioritizing the wellbeing and safety of the American people.”

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021:

Provides our military with the resources to defend our nation and advance U.S. national security Includes a 3% pay raise for the troops and provides the resources to continue rebuild our military, deter adversaries, and defend our national security interests



Funds the wall and border security technology and enforcement

Prohibits coverage of abortions in the Federal Employee Health Benefit plan and bans both federal and local revenues from being used for abortion in our nation’s capital

Provides $330,000,000 for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

Extends the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which has helped 5 million small businesses retain 51 million employees in the United States, and adds deductibility for PPP expenses

$20 billion for purchase of vaccines that will make the vaccine available at no charge for anyone who needs it

Funding to provide help for families through economic impact payments

Supports our farmers and agriculture sector

Preserves pro-life protections and other conservative riders in current law such as: Prohibits federal funds from being used to pay for abortions

Continues to advance the nation’s “all-of-the-above” energy policies through targeted investments

Provides $368 million to protect our nation’s energy infrastructure against cyber and other attacks and to increase the efficiency and technological advancement of the nation’s electricity delivery system

Fully funds veterans’ healthcare, including the MISSION Act’s community care program, as well as other critical programs