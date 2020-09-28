NBX WaterShedsun
Latta Statement on the Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) provided the following statement after President Trump’s announcement of the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court: 

“I commend President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve on our nation’s highest court. Judge Coney Barrett has impeccable credentials and a strong record of upholding the Constitution. She is somebody who will interpret the law – not make it – in a fair and just manner. We’ve already seen strong endorsements from those in the legal field based on her qualifications, and it’s clear that she should be approved by the U.S. Senate. In line with existing precedent, the Senate should work promptly to consider her nomination and appoint her to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

