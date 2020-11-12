Latta: “Thank you, Veterans”



Today(Nov. 11th) is Veterans Day. On this day, we celebrate all the brave men and women who have served our country in the Armed Forces. All Americans owe a debt of gratitude to these individuals who have made significant sacrifices to protect our country and fight for our freedom. Our servicemembers have given their all for our country, and it is only right that we make sure they are set up for success once they have completed their service. During my time in Congress, I have introduced and cosponsored several pieces of legislation that would promote veterans’ access to health care, reduce barriers for educational assistance, provide veterans with access to certain retirement benefits, and recognize the sacrifices made by veterans and their family members in service to the United States. Each service branch of the military has dedicated resources and created programs to help servicemembers transition into civilian life and obtain employment. One of these programs is the Credentialing Opportunities On-Line (COOL) program. These COOL programs guide servicemembers through the process of obtaining credentials – certifications and licenses – that would qualify them to hold certain professional and technical jobs, such as welders, truck operators, emergency medical technicians, and more. However, it is unclear how successful these programs are because sufficient performance measures have not been put into place to gauge their effectiveness. That’s why I introduced legislation called the Preparing Servicemembers for Success Act. The Preparing Servicemembers for Success Act would establish additional COOL program performance measures that will track: the percentage of members who participate in a professional credential program through the COOL program; the percentage of members who have completed one of these programs; and the percentage of members who are employed one year after separation or release from the Armed Forces. It is imperative that, upon their return home from combat and as they begin to transition out of the military, our men and women in uniform are provided with all the necessary resources to become productive members of society.



WATCH the ceremony on WTOL here.



Recently, I had the opportunity to present 89-year-old Private First Class Wilbur Lewis with the Soldier’s Medal, the highest noncombat honor a soldier can receive for a heroic act. In 1956, Mr. Lewis saved another soldier’s life after that soldier’s parachute failed to open during a demonstration jump at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Mr. Lewis was promised the Soldier’s Medal for his action, but decades went by and he never received the award. I am glad that my office was able to work with military officials to locate the documentation needed to get Mr. Lewis the award he so rightfully deserved. It was my honor to finally present Mr. Lewis with the Soldier’s Medal and thank him for his great act of heroism. Like Mr. Lewis, every veteran has a story to share. The Library of Congress is currently conducting a project to collect, preserve, and make accessible the personal accounts of American war veterans so that future generations may hear directly from veterans of their combat experiences. If you or someone you know would be interested in donating videos, audio recordings, documents, or photos to the veterans collection, please click HERE for more information. While I am proud of my work supporting veterans, I also understand that there is still work to be done to ensure our veterans are provided with the care and recognition that they deserve. As I continue to serve as your member of Congress, I will continue to support the brave men and women in uniform who have served the United States and protected our freedom. To all of our nation’s veterans, I cannot thank you enough for all that you do for our country. I extend my deepest gratitude and wish you all a very happy Veterans Day.







More: Each year, I have the privilege of nominating young men and women for admission to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at King’s Point.



If you are interested in seeking nomination from my office to one of these academies, please click HERE for more information. READ: Toledo veteran receives Soldier’s Medal after decades of waiting



For more timely updates, please make sure you are following me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.