Latta to Host Academy Informational Night

Bowling Green, September 23, 2022
Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) will host an informational meeting regarding the United States Military Service Academy nomination and appointment process for the 2023 academic year.
The informational meeting will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26th, 2022, at the following location:
Owens Community College, Findlay-area Campus
At the meeting, potential candidates will be advised of the congressional nomination process and will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy at New London.
