Latta to Host Military Academy Informational Nights for Students and Families

BOWLING GREEN, OH – Today, Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) announced his office will host two informational meetings for students and families from Ohio’s Fifth District regarding the United States Military Service Academy nomination and appointment process for the 2024 academic year.

Elyria Informational Meeting:

October 3rd, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Transportation and Community Center

40 East Avenue, Elyria, Ohio 44035

Findlay Informational Meeting:

October 5th, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Owens Community College, Findlay-area Campus

3200 Bright Road, Findlay, Ohio 45840

Education Center, Conference Room 111

These meetings serve as opportunities for potential student candidates to be advised of the congressional nomination process and meet with representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy at New London.

Potential candidates may also obtain an application for a military service academy nomination by attending one of the informational meetings or on Congressman Latta’s website at latta.house.gov. Completed applications are due October 13, 2023, with all supporting documents to be turned in by October 27, 2023.

For questions, Congressman Latta’s office may be contacted at 419-354-8700.