Latta Votes to Increase Troop Pay, Bolster National Security Defense

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) released the following statement after voting in favor of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA):

“The brave men and women of our armed forces deserve the tools and support they need in order to carry out their duties safely and efficiently, which is why I supported this year’s NDAA to fully equip our servicemembers, increase their pay, and bolster our nation’s defenses.

“This critical defense legislation offers financial support for military families struggling against skyrocketing inflation and makes significant investments to deter aggression from our adversaries like China, Russia, and Iran. I am also pleased the final bill rescinded the COVID vaccination mandates for active and reserve servicemembers. And despite the Biden Administration’s attempts to cut critical national security resources, it is encouraging we were able to work in a bipartisan fashion to reverse these cuts and get this legislation across the finish line to keep America’s defenses and readiness strong at home and abroad.

“With this year’s NDAA soon to be sent to the president’s desk to be signed into law, our national defense will be stronger, providing for a safer United States and world.”

Background

The annual defense legislation sets priorities and policies for the U.S. armed services. The FY 2023 NDAA includes provisions to increase pay for U.S. servicemembers, resources for military families, and critical investments to bolster national security. This year’s NDAA includes:

A 4.6% pay increase for servicemembers.

$11 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, ensuring timely

deployment of weapons systems and logistics throughout the Indo-Pacific to deter Chinese aggression.

Continued funding for defense related nuclear programs.

$500 million for housing allowances to counteract skyrocketing cost of rent on military families.

Importantly, the NDAA reverses the Biden Administration’s cuts to procurement of new aircraft, combat vehicles, autonomous systems, missiles, and ammunition; reinforces parents of children attending DoD schools have the right to review curriculum, instructional materials, and disciplinary policies; and rescinds the COVID-19 vaccination mandate on all active and reserve servicemembers.