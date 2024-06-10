North Baltimore, Ohio

Laundry stripping is the process of soaking fabric, usually sheets or bedding, in a mixture of borax, washing soda, and powdered laundry detergent. The fabric is soaked for several hours in hot water, and the high alkaline environment helps break down grease, calcium, and other residues.

While laundry stripping can be effective at refreshing items and removing buildup, it is not usually necessary if you are washing your items properly on a regular basis. Just make sure to use the right amount of detergent and not overload the washing machine.

However, it can be effective at refreshing items and removing a buildup of grime or minerals from hard water. If you want to try laundry stripping, here’s how: