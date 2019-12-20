Laurel Johnson of Weston Announces Campaign

Laurel Johnson of Weston filed petitions with the Wood County Board of Elections today to run for State Representative for the 3rd District (Wood County) as a Democrat

Laurel grew up in Bradner and graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies. She interned with State Senator Edna Brown from Toledo, working on policy development for Senator Brown. Laurel said, “Wood County has always been my home. I have a real passion to help communities that have been ignored by Columbus politicians.”

Laurel wrote, “The State Legislature has had misplaced priorities, spending more time on divisive social partisan issues and ignoring the tough work involved in issues such as educational funding. As residents in Perrysburg and Bowling Green School Districts learned this past November, our failed school funding plan is no longer working. Our communities are becoming divided as more of the burden has gone from Columbus to the local taxpayer. We cannot continue like this!”

Laurel plans a vigorous campaign throughout 2020 and can be reached at [email protected]. She welcomes your ideas and suggestions!