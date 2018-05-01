Lawrence E. “Larry” Nungester, 86, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2021, at St. Vincent Southside Hospice in Florida. He was born in Van Buren, Ohio, on June 4, 1934, to the late Orville and Tillie (Van Scoder) Nungester. Lawrence married Fern Weiker in 1954 and they divorced. On May 28, 1976, he married Virginia (Noblit) Saunders in Findlay and she preceded him in death.

Larry retired in 1992 after 37 years of service with Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. He was a member of Field and Stream Bow and Arrow Club, National Rifle Association and the Cooper Old Timers Club. Larry was also a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Diana Aubin (Meredith) of Plattsburg, NY; and four sons, Doug Nungester of Gibsonburg, OH, Dan (Kim) Nungester of Jacksonville, FL, Jerry (Sheila) Nungester of Lufkin, TX, Jeffrey (Carol) Nungester of Wayne, OH; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Judy Oswald. Larry was preceded in death by sisters, Ada Bowman, Doris Eckman, Esther Bloomfield, and Shirley Wittenmyer; and brother, Ivan Nungester.

Friends and family may visit from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Trinity Baptist Church, 7839 County Road 236, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. following visitation with Pastor Ben Jennings will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Rd., Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions in Larry’s name may be made to Trinity Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com