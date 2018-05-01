Lawrence “Larry” Householder, 62, of Bloomdale, passed away at 5:49 a.m.

Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Promedica Fostoria Hospital. He was born

on February 5, 1958, in Burdrup Park, England to Lawrence, Sr. and Jean

(Hawes) Householder. He married Sherry Kirby on November 23, 1988, and

she survives.





Larry is also survived by his mother, Jean Householder-Ritter of Findlay;

sons: Grant Householder of Bloomdale, Garret Householder of McComb and

Tyler (Traci) Householder of Findlay; daughter, Paige Householder of

Chesapeake, VA; sisters: Linda (Lloyd) Swigert of Arlington and Virginia

(Larry) DeVelvis of Findlay; grandchildren: Alexandria, Gavin, Saverio,

Penelope, Theodore and Thaddeus; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Householder, Sr.



Larry retired from Shop Supply Co. in Findlay. He was a longtime OHSAA

Umpire and referee. He enjoyed bowling and golfing, but most of all

spending time with his family.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 18, 2020, at

SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be

private.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association

and/or American Diabetes Association . Online condolences may be

expressed at www.smithcrates.com.