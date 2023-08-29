Laynee Lee McGough, 17, of Findlay, passed away at 3:49 p.m., Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI. She was born on July 19, 2006, to Cody McGough and Shelly Daniels, and they both survive.



Laynee is also survived by her beloved brother, Bryce Holden McGough of Kansas, OH; paternal grandmother “Nee Nee Gene”, Dea Jo Owens of Kansas, OH; maternal grandfather, Bob Daniels of Bairdstown; her dog, Bella and cat, Crystal.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Eugene Owens; paternal great-grandfather, Joseph McGough and paternal great-grandmother, Ruth McGough; maternal grandmother “Nee Nee”, Terry Daniels; maternal great-grandfather, Sam Daniels; maternal great-grandmother, Ruth Daniels; maternal great-grandfather, Jack Barringer; maternal great-grandmother, Charlotte Barringer; uncle, Bobby Daniels; and her dog, Davie Jones.



Laynee attended Elmwood Schools, and Kansas United Methodist Church, Kansas, OH. She was an advocate for sick children, always advocating for others and never herself, through Tik Tok @simpingforibuki – a.k.a. “Coffee”. Laynee was always kind to others, never wanting to hurt anyone, and never felt sorry for herself and what she was going through. She enjoyed video games, the outdoors and nature, but loved cosplay and anime, and was a very talented artist having sold many of her drawings.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.



Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



In honor of Laynee’s favorite color red the family ask that everyone dress casually and wear red for her services.



Memorial contributions may be made to the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, Cardiac Unit, 1540 E. Medical Drive, Ann Arbor, MI.



Online condolence may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.