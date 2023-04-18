Leading an active life every day of the week

(BPT) – Finding motivation on a Monday can be tough. However, there’s no greater motivator to get up and moving like having your canine companion by your side to help you take on Monday — and every day of the week — like a pro. Active dogs and their humans take challenges head-on, and when you consider the ways in which you’ll both benefit from being active together, and getting the fine-tuned nutrition necessary to help keep active dogs strong and energized, there’s no limit to what you can accomplish together.

Tennis pro Venus Williams knows prioritizing her dog’s health through exercise is important to his longevity. “My dog Harry is such a huge part of my life. My dream is for him to have the longest life possible,” said Williams. “When I go to practice, he goes to practice. If I go to the gym, Harry goes to the gym.”

To help pet parents get outside and move with their four-legged friends, Williams has teamed up with Purina Pro Plan Sport to take Monday motivation to a whole new level with the “Monday Like a Pro” Challenge.

Every Monday through May 21, Venus and a group of content creators and award-winning athlete pros will issue weekly challenges for pet parents to log active minutes with their dogs. If you want to join the challenge but don’t know where to start, check out these four, fun ways to get moving with your dog.

1. Take a hike

Hiking is a great way to challenge yourself and your dog. Hikes can be more challenging than your typical walk around the block because of the varying terrain, especially if a hiking path has rolling hills. A new environment allows your dog to experience new smells, sights and sounds, which aids in their mental stimulation.

2. Go to the beach

If you live near the ocean, take your dog to the beach. The beach is a veritable playground of enriching experiences for both dogs and pet parents alike. You can jog along the shore together, play fetch in shallow water or go for a swim. Even if you don’t live near the ocean, you can do these same activities at a lake or river.

3. Play sports

If you play sports or want to get back into playing a sport, your pup can help you train. Take them to the tennis court, work on your serve and have your pooch fetch and return the ball to you. If you have a soccer ball, play keep away with your dog or set them up in a goal and try to score.

4. Work on agility

Find an agility course at a local dog park or take an agility training course. Your dog will learn how to weave through obstacles, run through tunnels and jump over bars, teaching them new tricks and obedience. Meanwhile, you’ll get a workout running alongside them on the course and issuing commands along the way.

Once you add regular exercise to your routine, ensure that both of you get the proper nutrition to fuel your workouts. “Fueling my body with optimal nutrition is one of the most important things that I focus on, not just before my matches, but also on a daily basis,” said Williams. “That’s something I want for my dog Harry as well. With Pro Plan Sport, I know he’s getting the nutrition he needs so he can stick by me on all our adventures.”

To help fuel your highly active, athletic dog, join the “Monday Like a Pro” Challenge. Every Monday through May 21, check out the weekly challenge and log your active minutes. One winner per week will be randomly selected to win a year’s supply of Pro Plan dry dog food to experience firsthand the advanced nutrition of Pro Plan Sport offering the strength and stamina to conquer any adventure.

Joining the challenge also does good for others. For every week participants collectively log 1 million minutes, Pro Plan will donate $15,000 (up to a total donation of $150,000) to Athletes for Animals. The nonprofit organization partners with professional athletes to educate the public about responsible pet ownership, promote pet adoption, raise funds and distribute grants to support best practices in animal welfare.

Sign up now to get active, give back and be entered for a chance to win excellent nutritional food for your active dog. To learn more and join the challenge, visit MondayLikeAProChallenge.com.