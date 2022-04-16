Leave Those Kids Alone Concert Rocks NB

by JP Miklovic

The Virginia Theater in Downtown North Baltimore Ohio hosted the very first international concert for the Canadian Classic Rock Cover Band “Leave Those Kids Alone!”

A decent-sized crowd of about 120, was VERY enthusiastic for their age with much gray hair and flannel shirts dotting the crowd, which seemed to be about 50 – 50 local and out of towners, including Tiffin and Cleveland. The group is Canadian and brought a nice group of friends and relatives.

But… the music… was amazing! The musicality was excellent, you could tell they put a lot of work and many hours into it. They covered a pretty diverse playlist from the late ’60s into the ’80s, I’d say. They played a full two hours plus with NO Break and it was pretty tight.

The neat thing about this band is they are kids… literally…. (and sweet kids at that!). The eldest is the lead singer Tim, he’s now a ripe old 18! A couple of years ago Addisyn (drums) joined her 11-year-old brother Alex (guitar) and his long-time bandmate 15-year-old Timothy (lead vocals). In 2021, 15-year-old Luca (bass) and 14-year-old Louis (keyboards) joined the band to complete the all-kid lineup. Now in 2022 coming out of COVID the kids are resuming their dreams of performing classic rock for live concerts!

But, these kids don’t just cover… coming soon an EP (available online) of original music, contributed by all of the members of the group. We’ll try to keep you posted on the release and availability!

All run by their “Dadager” (Dad who’s the manager). It’s a neat story I hope to work on. I have some photos and video and a bit of an interview with the kids. But, as usual, I am having technical difficulties manipulating the data! Stay tuned on TheNBXpress. com!

Better than I expected. Shawn Benjamin was ecstatic! Looking forward to the next big act to hit NB!