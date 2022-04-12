We are super excited to have “LEAVE THOSE KIDS ALONE” perform at the Virginia Theater , this week. Tickets are still available but in short supply, Whatever is left will be sold at the door, but don’t wait for that.

Doors open at 6:00 pm and seating is first-come, first-serve, Ushers will be happy to assist you.

Snacks and beverages will be available at our concession stand.

There will be a meet and greet, after the show.

Tickets $25.00

Date April 14, 2022, Time 7 pm – 9 pm

Virginia Theater

119 N. Main St

North Baltimore, OH

Call 419-379-8432 to reserve by Credit Card

Gerdeman’s Insurance at 121 N. Main St.

North Baltimore Nutrition at 140 N. Main St.