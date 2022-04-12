North Baltimore, Ohio

“LEAVE THOSE KIDS ALONE”

 

We are super excited to have “LEAVE THOSE KIDS ALONE” perform at the Virginia Theater , this week. Tickets are still available but in short supply, Whatever is left will be sold at the door, but don’t wait for that.
 
Doors open at 6:00 pm and seating is first-come, first-serve, Ushers will be happy to assist you.
 
Snacks and beverages will be available at our concession stand.
 
There will be a meet and greet, after the show.
 
Tickets $25.00
 
Date April 14, 2022, Time 7 pm – 9 pm
 
Virginia Theater 
119 N. Main St
North Baltimore, OH
 
Call 419-379-8432 to reserve by Credit Card
 
Gerdeman’s Insurance at 121 N. Main St.
 
North Baltimore Nutrition at 140 N. Main St.
 

