We are super excited to have “LEAVE THOSE KIDS ALONE” perform at the Virginia Theater , this week. Tickets are still available but in short supply, Whatever is left will be sold at the door, but don’t wait for that.
Doors open at 6:00 pm and seating is first-come, first-serve, Ushers will be happy to assist you.
Snacks and beverages will be available at our concession stand.
There will be a meet and greet, after the show.
Tickets $25.00
Date April 14, 2022, Time 7 pm – 9 pm
Virginia Theater
119 N. Main St
North Baltimore, OH
Call 419-379-8432 to reserve by Credit Card
Gerdeman’s Insurance at 121 N. Main St.
North Baltimore Nutrition at 140 N. Main St.