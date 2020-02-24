LEGAL NOTICE

Village of North Baltimore, Ohio

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

FOR

PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING DESIGN SERVICE

WASTEWATER TREATMENT UV DISINFECTION PROJECT

Date Due: March 27, 2020 2:00 p.m.

The Village of North Baltimore is requesting proposals from professional engineering firms with experience

and expertise to complete design planning, cost estimating and periodic construction observation for a new UV

disinfection project at the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) located at 806 E. Broadway Street. The Village

currently utilizes chlorine and sulfur dioxide to provide disinfection and dechlorination for the plant’s discharge

to the Rocky Ford Creek. The Village is seeking a reduction in the risks and liabilities associated with chemical

disinfection by converting to an ultraviolet-light based disinfection system. Accordingly, the Village requests

engineering design service proposals to provide a complete solution to accomplish this objective. The

Consultant is to develop, design and prepare construction bid documents, based upon a careful evaluation of the

facilities, and assist in implementing an approved design for a new ultraviolet disinfection system and plant

discharge flow monitoring facilities.

Design firms wishing to receive a copy of the Request for Proposal should contract Michael Brillhart, Village Manager at

(419) 257-2394, [email protected] or Brian Roberts, Public Utilities Director at (419) 257-2141,

[email protected] The deadline for receipt of the RFP is 2:00 p.m. (local time) on March 27, 2020.

The proposals shall be sent to the following address:

Village Administration

The Village of North Baltimore

205 N. Main Street

North Baltimore, OH 45872

Attn: RFP – UV Project