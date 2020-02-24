LEGAL NOTICE
Village of North Baltimore, Ohio
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FOR
PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING DESIGN SERVICE
WASTEWATER TREATMENT UV DISINFECTION PROJECT
Date Due: March 27, 2020 2:00 p.m.
The Village of North Baltimore is requesting proposals from professional engineering firms with experience
and expertise to complete design planning, cost estimating and periodic construction observation for a new UV
disinfection project at the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) located at 806 E. Broadway Street. The Village
currently utilizes chlorine and sulfur dioxide to provide disinfection and dechlorination for the plant’s discharge
to the Rocky Ford Creek. The Village is seeking a reduction in the risks and liabilities associated with chemical
disinfection by converting to an ultraviolet-light based disinfection system. Accordingly, the Village requests
engineering design service proposals to provide a complete solution to accomplish this objective. The
Consultant is to develop, design and prepare construction bid documents, based upon a careful evaluation of the
facilities, and assist in implementing an approved design for a new ultraviolet disinfection system and plant
discharge flow monitoring facilities.
Design firms wishing to receive a copy of the Request for Proposal should contract Michael Brillhart, Village Manager at
(419) 257-2394, [email protected] or Brian Roberts, Public Utilities Director at (419) 257-2141,
[email protected] The deadline for receipt of the RFP is 2:00 p.m. (local time) on March 27, 2020.
The proposals shall be sent to the following address:
Village Administration
The Village of North Baltimore
205 N. Main Street
North Baltimore, OH 45872
Attn: RFP – UV Project