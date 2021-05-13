Legge Named BVHS Associate of the Year

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) has named James Legge III, APRN-CNP, a certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner with the Psychiatric Center of Northwest Ohio, the BVHS Associate of the Year. He has also been nominated for the Albert E. Dyckes Health Care Worker of the Year Award, presented by the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA).

Legge’s current role involves working directly with patients who are suffering from complex psychiatric mental health conditions.

“In my current position, I have the ability to help people through some pretty rough times, and be there through their whole recovery state,” Legge said. “My career path has been very rewarding.”

Legge also assists with the Military Alignment Program (MAP) established at BVHS and volunteers with many other service-based groups within the community.

“I did not anticipate becoming the BVHS Associate of the Year, it was a big shock,” Legge shared. “Being able to give back to the community while representing our organization means a lot to me personally and it’s an honor to accept this title.”

Each year, the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA) names an associate of an Ohio hospital or healthcare system as the “Health Care Worker of the Year.” The award recognizes the individual who demonstrates leadership, reflects the values and ideals of Ohio’s health care facilities, goes above and beyond the call of duty and gives back to the community. The award will be presented at the Ohio Hospital Association virtual annual conference scheduled for June 7-8.