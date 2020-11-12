Legion Post #539 Sponsors Americanism & Government Test

Last week NB American Legion Post 539 proctored the annual Americanism & Government Test Program to students in the 10th thru 12th grade at North Baltimore High School.

This program has been in Ohio since 1963 with average student participation of over 600,000 students annually from 500 schools per year. It is a joint program of the Legion and Legion Auxiliary. Each year, 18 Department winners are taken on a 5 day trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C. to view the monuments as well at the Kennedy Center, State Department, White House and Quantico Marine Corps Base culminating and laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknow Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery..

The winners from North Baltimore that scored highest in their grades, one male and one female are:

10th Grade: Owen Johnson and Ariana Loera

11th Grade: Dennis Simon and Lucy Trout

12th Grade: Zach Weinandy and Mia McCartney

Thanks to NBHS staff for assisting in making this program possible.

John W. Harden

Post 539 Service Officer