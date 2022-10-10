Legislation Passed at the October 4, NB Village Council Meeting

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

BY THE VILLAGE COUNCIL OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

AT THE October 4, 2022 MEETING

This is a summary of legislation passed by the Council of the Village of North Baltimore on the _4th_ day of October, 2022, as Resolution 12-2022. The full text of the legislation may be viewed at the office of the Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore. Copies of the full text of said legislation may be purchased at the Office of the Clerk at $ .25 per page.

RESOLUTION 12 – 2022 A RESOLUTION GRANTING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR THE AUTHORIZATION TO PURCHASE TWO (2) SENTINEL AIQ ULTRASONIC ALGAE DEVICES FOR $19,500 EACH AND THEIR ATTACHMENTS FOR THE TREATMENT OF THE VILLAGE RESERVOIRS FROM MARYLAND BIOCHEMICAL, NOT TO EXCEED $43,000.00.

I, Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk of the Village of North Baltimore, Ohio hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of ___Resolution 12__ passed by Council on October 4,, 2022_, approved by the Mayor on _October 4, 2022 __ and which was duly published according to the law on the NBXpress on the following dates: __October____2022.

Signature: Kathi R. Bucher. Clerk