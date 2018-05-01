Leland C. “Lee” Hamlin, 92 of Findlay, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Birchaven Village in Findlay, Ohio. He was born July 13, 1928 in North Baltimore, Ohio to Carl & LaVon (Miller) Hamlin. Leland married JoAnn Apple on May 27, 1948 in North Baltimore and she survives.





Also surviving are his children JoLee Hamlin of Perrysburg, Debra Wireman of Findlay, Terry (Karla) Hamlin of Bowling Green & Robert (Martha) Hamlin of North Baltimore, 6 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister; JoAnn Roberts.



Leland was a 1946 graduate of North Baltimore High School and attended Bowling Green State University where he studied Accounting. Leland retired in 1978 from Marathon Corp. in Findlay where he was a Systems Analyst with over 30 years of service. He is a member of St. James United Methodist Church in North Baltimore and a 60 year member of North Baltimore Lodge # 561 F&AM. Leland loved Lake Erie, he and his family sailed for over 20 years.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in North Baltimore. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association or to Cancer Services.