Lelia Mae Wymer, 90, of North Baltimore passed away at 10:45 a.m.,

Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Briar Hill Health Campus, North

Baltimore. She was born on April 4, 1930, in Richmond, KY to the late

William and Helen (Henderson) Moberly. She married James L. Wymer, Sr. on

August 30, 1947, and he preceded her in death on March 13, 2020.



Lelia is survived by daughter, Theresa (Ned) Slaughterbeck of North

Baltimore; sons: James (Nancy) Wymer, Jr. of North Baltimore, Timothy

Wymer of North Baltimore, and Terry (Teresa) Wymer of North Baltimore;

brothers: Charles (Shirley-deceased) Moberly of Eaton, OH and Dale

(Phyllis) Moberly of Eaton, OH; sisters: Anna (Oscar-deceased) Dewulf of

North Baltimore, Mabel (Joe) Shafer of Toledo, Norma (Richard) Mikesell of

West Alexandria, OH, Dorothy (Curtis) Early of West Alexandria, OH, Shirley

(Jim) Jellison of West Alexandria, OH, and Linda (Mel) O’Del of Eaton, OH;

grandchildren: Natalie Casey of North Baltimore, Edward (Leann)

Slaughterbeck of Lebanon, OH, Matthew James (Abbie) Wymer of North

Baltimore, Adam Wymer of Van Buren, Joshua (Michelle) Wymer of Orange

County, CA, Trisha (Don) Long of Van Buren, Lucas (Cassie) Wymer of Van

Buren, Eric Wymer of North Baltimore, and Rachel Wymer of North Baltimore;

great-grandchildren: Jacob Casey, Jessica Casey, Kayla Slaughterbeck, Rylie

Slaughterbeck, Payton Slaughterbeck, Hunter Wymer, Kole Wymer, Cory Herr,

Kelsey Nigh, Keagen Wymer, Avery Wymer, Easton Wymer, Bryce Wymer, Audrey

Schultz, and Beckett Wymer; and her great-great-grandchildren: Khloey,

Gatton, Bella and Braxton Casey, Willie Nigh, and Jayle Prior.



She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Moberly; sister, Edith

(Lew) Taylor; and daughter-in-law, Mona Wymer.



Lelia retired from Norbalt Rubber Company after 20 years. She was a

member of St. James United Methodist Church, North Baltimore, North

Baltimore American Legion Post 539 Auxiliary, and Moose Lodge #698. She

was a former member of the McComb Questettes.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020

in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore, Pastor Jim Baney officiating.





Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North

Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice. Online

condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.