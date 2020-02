St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, North Baltimore

Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., Pastor Ralph Mineo will offer a message titled “Participating in God’s Mission –Sent, But Never Settled” based on Acts 1:8

Please join us at 6:15 p.m. for soup & sandwiches.

All are welcome, as we begin our journey through Lent, together.