Let’s All Cheer For The Plant And Flower Of The Year

(NAPSI)—It’s official: 1-800-Flowers.com has named the sunflower as 2021’s Flower of the Year and the Prayer Plant as Plant of the Year. With everyone looking forward to a fresh start, there’s never been a better time to celebrate the hope, positivity and bright outlook each one of these well-deserved picks brings!

Sunflowers: Radiating Happiness

Sparking instant cheer with big, golden petals, sunflowers naturally turn toward the sun to uplift and inspire. That’s why the team at 1-800-Flowers is proud to give this ever-popular bloom the recognition it deserves.

A Golden Opportunity

At a time when positivity is just what everyone needs, anyone can learn from this trending favorite:

•It’s a powerful reminder to rise, shine and hold your head high.

•All it takes is a bit of brightness to boost someone’s mood.

•Looking on the bright side is something all people can all incorporate into their lives.

Plant Prayers Have Been Answered

This popular houseplant’s unique leaves show off painterly-like veins for a bold splash of color. At night, they fold up, resembling hands in prayer. It’s a powerful reminder of just how far gratitude can go, making this plant a natural choice for such a coveted award.

Inspiration, for Every Day

There’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the Plant of the Year…giving people even more reason to love it.

•Its vibrant appearance helps celebrate the beauty all around us.

•This plant’s nightly routine can inspire us all pause and reflect

•Opening up again each morning promotes the idea that each day is full of opportunity.

“Plants are the perfect gift to help us relax and be happy,” said Alfred ­Palomares, vice president of merchandising for leading gifting site 1800flowers.com.

Over 40 years ago, 1-800-Flowers.com was founded on one simple, universal idea: making people smile. And that’s exactly what they’ve become most well known for. Through unique floral arrangements, thoughtful plant gifts, gourmet gift baskets, and so much more, 1-800-Flowers.com is there to help connect you with loved ones for life’s little and big moments and all those in between.