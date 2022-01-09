Happy New Year! Let’s kick off 2022 the right way

This month, focus on just driving so that you can live more! There are so many different things that can be distracting when you or a loved one is driving. Spend some time noticing those distractions so that you can eliminate them this month.

*Putting your phone down while driving is imperative to your safety and those of your passengers, but what other distractions do you have?

*Loud music in the car, adjusting the volume or radio station, fidgeting with passengers or items in other seats, can all be distractions.

*Even drinking your favorite coffee order can be a distraction causing you to take your eyes off the road. With your friends, family, or individually, we encourage you to be mindful and eliminate whatever distracts you in the car. Take some time to write down the things you notice as distracting while you are driving or being a passenger in the car and discuss them with your family and friends. Let’s make 2022 the year we put an end to Distracted Driving in Wood County. For More Information: Sandy Wiechman, Safe Communities Coordinator: 419-372-9353 or swiechm@bgsu.edu

Lt. Shaun Robinson Ohio State Highway Patrol 419-352-2481