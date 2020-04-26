Letter to NB Citizens

To the Citizens and Village Council of North Baltimore,

On June 1st, 2020 I will be resigning my position as a member of the legislative body with the Village of North Baltimore.

It has been a great learning experience and I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve. I ask this body to consider the following as I feel this is unfinished work on behalf of those who supported my run for a seat on Village Council:

In the future the Village of North Baltimore may increase it revenues and I see this as an opportunity to relieve the burden of taxing those who work outside the Village. Currently those who live but work outside of the Village are paying a 1% income tax. These funds are used to help support our EMS.

This is unfinished business and I want those to know who helped put me in this position that I addressed this concern openly in Village meetings.

Council meetings have been sound, and video recorded for months now and these should be made available to the public. In this day in age it is not only possible, but I think a very positive way of communicating to the public so all can see what occurs in our meetings as elected officials.

To current and future members of Village Council: Making decisions for the immediate and long -term best interest of the Village has not always been easy, and I want to take this time to thank Councilman Aaron Patterson. His knowledge and understanding of how the Village of North Baltimore functions is amazing to me and he is a great asset to this village! We all can be faulted for one thing or the other, but we should view the fruits of one’s labor and in doing so will paint a picture of a person dedicated to the duties he was elected to perform.

Those who consider running in the future should know we are a village of ordinances and polices and one aspect of our job is to ensure those items are questioned for adequacy / and if necessary, questioned if they are being followed.

I leave you all with three thoughts that I used to guide me along:

Is it in the best interest of North Baltimore?

If an argument starts with “I think” then it should be questioned as data drives decisions / change.

We are the Village of North Baltimore legislative body and we can use sound reasoning for the betterment of the place we call home……even if we have always done something one way…..that does not mean there is not a better way!

I wish you all the best and May God continue to Bless you and the Village of North Baltimore,

Respectfully,

(Matt Beegle)