Letter to the Editor from Concerned Citizen

Editor: I am writing to you hoping you will publish this on theNBXpress.

It has recently come to my attention that a local Ordinance number 351.03 Prohibited Standing or Parking Places is being enforced by our police department. The ordinance reads in the opening paragraph that “No person shall stand or park a vehicle except when necessary to avoid conflict with other traffic or to comply with the provisions of this Traffic Code, or while obeying the directions of a police officer or a traffic control device in any of the following places: a: on a sidewalk, curb or street lawn area, except a bicycle….”.

There is more to it but I want to concentrate on the “curb or street lawn area” which I understand to be between the street and the sidewalk if a sidewalk is present.

My Dad has been parking at the same spot since 1969!. His parked vehicle was hit a couple days ago and the driver made reparations the same day. The next day he was approached by a Police Officer and told based on this ordinance that he could not park there anymore. He has been parking there for 51 years and now it becomes an issue after his parked vehicle was hit. By the way, his parked vehicle in no manner “conflicts” with other traffic on his street. I can name a few places in town where parked vehicles conflict with traffic for example West Water street between 2nd street and Frazier street.

Now I fully support our Police Department and the service they provide to the community. I believe if this is going to be enforced, some sort of public announcement should have been made by our village Government to the public stating a starting date for this enforcement. I agree we need to take steps individually to help keep our streets safe and looking good, but to just drop in on a whim is not understandable.

I have already spoke to a council member and this will be addressed. The purpose of this is to inform villagers of this ordinance and its enforcement.

It seems to me there are a lot more pressing issues to deal with in town than a vehicle parked in the curb or street lawn area.

Thanks,

John Harden