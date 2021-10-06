North Baltimore, Ohio

Dear Citizens of Wood County,

I am writing to encourage everyone to support the forthcoming levy that provides so

many vital services and programs for seniors in Wood County. These services

include—but are not limited to–meals service at eight senior centers and meal deliveries

for those who are homebound; transportation for older adults to medical appointments;

and many other vital health and wellness services, such as health screenings, home

repairs, safety checks, and individual caregiver support. In fact, a brief consultation of

any of the monthly Wood County Committee on Aging newsletters reveals an astonishing

number of quality events, services, enrichment activities, health and safety initiatives,

educational opportunities, and more for seniors in our county.

Despite the importance of providing services for our seniors, however, supporting older

adults doesn’t just help those individuals, it also strengthens the fabric of our community.

When we support our seniors, we share the burden of providing care for those among us

who are vulnerable. When we support our seniors, we support families who rely on the

help those seniors provide for their children and grand children. When we support our

seniors we sustain the many organizations, events, and initiatives that rely upon our

seniors’ generous contributions of their time, energy, skills, and experience.

We are indeed fortunate that the Wood County Committee on Aging provides us with

such a clear example of how supporting some among us helps everyone thrive.

This November won’t you please vote Yes for our Seniors and for our community.

Sincerely,

Alice Calderonello,

Bowling Green