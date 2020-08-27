Letter to Tiger Nation

North Baltimore Tiger Fans and Community,
As we all know this year is unprecedented across many levels and changes can occur without much notice. Based on the Governor’s order and BVC league decision the following ticket and attendance policies are issued for this fall sports season.
Varsity Football Games:
- Every student athlete (HS football & cheer) along with band members will receive two ticket vouchers for parents/guardians/loved ones for attendance into the game.
- Individuals that receive these vouchers will enter through the NW gate (Paula’s gate) and pay upon entry as normal.
- These spectators are asked to self check for symptoms upon arrival, social distance in the stands and around the stadium, and wear a mask.
- Home games will be live streamed for free on the school’s Facebook page and band page.
- Away game attendance and live stream will vary based on the opponent. Information will be given out the week of the away game.
Varsity Volleyball Games:
- These games will be played as regular, until our capacity level is maxed out. If this happens vouchers may be used for future games.
- Spectators will pay upon arrival as normal.
- Fans are asked to sit on blue tape inside the gym for social distancing and a mask is required to enter and should be worn throughout the game.
- Away games will differ based on gym size and opponent procedures.
Jr. High Football & Volleyball Games:
- These games will be held as normal (unless 15% capacity is reached).
- Spectators will pay upon arrival as normal.
- Fans are required to have a mask and social distance.