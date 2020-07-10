“Level 3” – COMMISSIONERS:  WORK TOGETHER.  SHOW RESPECT.  TAME THE VIRUS

BOWLING GREEN, OH – July 9, 2020 – Today, Wood County was raised from Level 2 (Orange) to Level 3 (Red) in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. With the rating of Red comes mandatory mask use. Following this announcement, the Wood County Commissioners, Doris Herringshaw, Craig LaHote, and Ted Bowlus issued the following statement:

Ohioans have proven that they can tame COVID-19. Wood County in particular has had much success in taming the virus because people worked together and showed respect for one another. Unfortunately, as the weather has warmed and people have tried to resume as much of a normal life as possible, the virus has regained traction and the infection rate has risen. The solution is we must all do our part to tame this virus – our social interactions, school functions, economic recovery, and much more depend on it. If you truly want to live a normal a life, we must all work together to make that possible. We can do this if we work together by doing the following:

Wear face coverings indoors in public places. This is VERY easy to do. It shows much respect for other people. You might ask who will enforce this. The best answer is that people must be responsible for themselves and their family members. Other people may be much more susceptible to the virus than you. Think of them. Wear a face covering. Maintain social distancing of at least six feet. Be respectful of other people and the space around them – indoors or out. We understand. We are social people. Yet, we know what we all must do. Decrease in-person interactions with others and limit attending gatherings of any size. Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water – and encourage those around you to do the same.

We are all in this together. If we all work together we will tame COVID-19. It’s up to all of us.

For additional information, please contact Andrew S. Kalmar, Wood County Administrator.