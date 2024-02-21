Level Up Brunch Spreads with Natural Sweetness

(Family Features) Breezy spring days can lead you on nearly any adventure, and they can happen in your own backyard, on a short road trip or during a full-blown beach vacation. No matter where you are when those warmer days arrive, you can put outdoor meals on the menu and take advantage of perfect opportunities for fresh brunch spreads to share with loved ones.

Whether you’re enjoying spring sunshine at home or traveling with friends and family, Florida Orange Juice can be a delicious, nutritious addition to your outdoor plans. By delivering a powerful combination of vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients that have associated health benefits, it’s perfect for supporting healthy immune systems and overall health.

With no added sugar, 100% orange juice comes coupled with essential nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, folate and thiamin. Orange juice is one of nature’s nutrient-rich foods, and it can serve as a substitution for sugar-sweetened beverages in the diets of both children and adults while providing a convenient way to complement whole fruit intake to help reach one’s daily fruit intake recommendations.

As an ultimate go-to beverage and ingredient, Florida Orange Juice is convenient and versatile for use in breakfast recipes like these Orange Juice Biscuits or cocktails such as Orange Juice Spicy Margaritas. These naturally sweet, tasty recipes make for ideal additions to brunch menus all spring long.

“Families across the country are planning spring vacations and springtime brunches, so it’s an important time to think about wellness and immune health,” said Dr. Rosa Walsh, director of scientific research at the Florida Department of Citrus. “As the ultimate drink for spring, 100% orange juice is a healthy option while on the go and it’s easy to add into almost any recipe. It’s rich in vitamin C and includes other nutrients like potassium, folate and thiamin, making it a great choice for overall wellness.”

To find more ways to enhance spring brunches, visit FloridaJuice.com.

Orange Butter Sauce:

1 1/2 cups Florida Orange Juice

2 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Orange Biscuits:

1 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons grated orange zest

2 cups bleached all-purpose flour, plus additional for kneading

1 2/3 tablespoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup shortening

1/2 cup whole milk

1/4 cup Florida Orange Juice

To make orange butter sauce: Boil orange juice 5 minutes, or until reduced by half. Add butter and stir until melted. Remove from heat. To make orange biscuits: Preheat oven to 425 F. Use fingers to rub sugar and zest together until sugar is moistened and looks like wet sand. In large bowl, whisk orange sugar, 2 cups flour, baking powder and salt. Using two forks or pastry blender, cut in shortening to size of small peas. Combine milk and orange juice then stir into flour mixture to make sticky dough. Turn out dough onto well-floured work surface. Sprinkle top with flour and knead about six times while folding dough over in half and using more flour as needed. Pat dough out to 3/4-inch thickness. Cut out biscuits with round cutter by dipping cutter in flour then pressing into dough. Do not turn cutter while pressing. Place biscuits close together but not touching on baking sheet. Gather dough scraps and fold 2-3 times, pat out again and cut biscuits. Repeat until dough is used. Brush tops with orange butter sauce. Bake 15-20 minutes, or until lightly browned. Serve warm or at room temperature with remaining sauce.

2 cups Florida Orange Juice

ice

2 cups simple syrup

8 ounces silver tequila

2 ounces triple sec or orange liqueur

2 ounces lime juice

4 ounces seltzer

ghost pepper salt, to taste

4 Florida Orange slices, 1/4-inch thick

In saucepan over medium heat, reduce orange juice to 1 cup and allow to cool. Fill cocktail shaker 3/4 full with ice. Add orange juice reduction, simple syrup, tequila, triple sec and lime juice. Shake and pour into four glasses. Top each glass with 1 ounce seltzer. Pour ghost pepper salt onto saucer and dip edges of orange slices in ghost pepper salt. Place orange slices on rim of each glass, if desired.



