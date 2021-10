Just a reminder that the Friends of the North Baltimore Public Library will be holding a Book Sale this week in the Wolfe Community Room.

A preview time for members of the Friends is on Wednesday, October 6th, from 4 pm – 6 pm.

If you are interested in becoming a member please contact the library at 419-257-3621.

The sale will be open to the public on Thursday and Friday from 10 am – 6 pm.

There will be bag sales each day, fill a bag with books for one low price.