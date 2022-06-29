North Baltimore, Ohio

March 2020
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials
2022.03.25 Update website
Logo

Library Memorials March – May 2022

Fishing 

In Memory of: Robert Terry Boggs

Given by: American Legion Post 539

Love You Forever 

In Memory of: RJ Hagemyer

Given by: Phil & Becky Walter

Bridge for Beginners 

In Memory of: Sue Wirt

Given by: Ron & Mary Stewart

Smitten with Kittens 

In Memory of: Barbara Swartz

Given by: Don & Pam Seiler

Being a dog : a tail of mindfulness 

In Memory of: Mary Gazarek

Given by: Don & Pam Seiler

Good Job, George! 

In Memory of: Dr. George “Doc” Reddin, Jr.

Given by: Pam Seiler

Labradoodle : labrador retrievers meet poodles!
In Memory of: RJ Hagemyer

Given by: Ron & Mary Stewart

I’ll show myself out 

In Memory of: Joan Bowers

Given by: Powell Elementary Teachers and Staff

Our class is a family 

In Memory of: Joan Bowers

Given by: Powell Elementary Teachers and Staff

My big book of the outdoors 

In Memory of: Larry King

Given by: Kim & Terri Mohr

Bok’s Giant Leap 

In Memory of: Larry King

Given by: Kim & Terri Mohr

Eggasaurus 

In Memory of: Larry King

Given by: Kim & Terri Mohr

Home is where the birds sing

In Memory of: Larry King

Given by: Kim & Terri Mohr

Rafa counts on papa 

In Memory of: Larry King

Given by: Kim & Terri Mohr

Roto and Roy : helicopter heroes

In Memory of: Larry King

Given by: Kim & Terri Mohr

The hospital : the inside story

In Memory of: Joan Bowers

Given by: Tom & Tiffany Mika

This is the tree we planted

In Memory of: Joan Bowers

Given by: Tom & Tiffany Mika

A Grandma’s Magic 

In Memory of: Joan Bowers

Given by: Tom & Tiffany Mika

Little Houses 

In Memory of: Joan Bowers

Given by: Bonnie Stevens

