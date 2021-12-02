Library Newsletter December ’21

Library Newsletter Dec 2021

Upcoming events…

Dec. 1st – Santa Visit @ Virginia Theater

Dec. 13th – Library Closed from 12pm – 1 pm

for Staff Luncheon

Dec. 24th & 27th – Library CLOSED for

Christmas

Dec. 31st – Library CLOSED for New Year’s

Children’s Events

Preschool Story Times on Tuesdays at 11 am

for children age 1-5 with an adult companion!

Join us for stories, songs, games, and play on

December 7th & 14th! Weekly Story Times will return

on January 18th!



School Age Events for grades K-4

Wednesdays at 3 pm

Dec. 1 – Fuse Bead Fun!

Dec. 8 – Lego Creations!

Dec. 15 – Christmas Bingo!

Every Week After School Snacks

Monday through Friday from 2:30-4 pm for all ages!

Weekly Children’s Craft Kits!

Each Monday a limited number of kits will be

available to take home and create!