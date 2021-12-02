North Baltimore, Ohio

December 2, 2021 2:03 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
Logo
3 panel GIF
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials
Oct. 2018 Update

Library Newsletter December ’21

 

Library Newsletter Dec 2021

The North Baltimore Public Library
230 N. Main St. North Baltimore, OH 45872
PHONE: (419) 257-3621 FAX: (419) 257-3859
www.nbpubliclibrary.org
Find us on Facebook & YouTube
North Baltimore Public Library
Hours:
Monday – Friday: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Saturday & Sunday Closed

Upcoming events…
Dec. 1st – Santa Visit @ Virginia Theater
Dec. 13th – Library Closed from 12pm – 1 pm
for Staff Luncheon
Dec. 24th & 27th – Library CLOSED for
Christmas
Dec. 31st – Library CLOSED for New Year’s

Children’s Events
Preschool Story Times on Tuesdays at 11 am
for children age 1-5 with an adult companion!
Join us for stories, songs, games, and play on
December 7th & 14th! Weekly Story Times will return
on January 18th!


School Age Events for grades K-4
Wednesdays at 3 pm
Dec. 1 – Fuse Bead Fun!
Dec. 8 – Lego Creations!
Dec. 15 – Christmas Bingo!

Every Week After School Snacks
Monday through Friday from 2:30-4 pm for all ages!

Weekly Children’s Craft Kits!
Each Monday a limited number of kits will be
available to take home and create!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website