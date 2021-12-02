Library Newsletter December ’21

The North Baltimore Public Library
230 N. Main St. North Baltimore, OH 45872
PHONE: (419) 257-3621 FAX: (419) 257-3859
www.nbpubliclibrary.org
North Baltimore Public Library
Hours:
Monday – Friday: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Saturday & Sunday Closed
Upcoming events…
Dec. 1st – Santa Visit @ Virginia Theater
Dec. 13th – Library Closed from 12pm – 1 pm
for Staff Luncheon
Dec. 24th & 27th – Library CLOSED for
Christmas
Dec. 31st – Library CLOSED for New Year’s
Children’s Events
Preschool Story Times on Tuesdays at 11 am
for children age 1-5 with an adult companion!
Join us for stories, songs, games, and play on
December 7th & 14th! Weekly Story Times will return
on January 18th!
School Age Events for grades K-4
Wednesdays at 3 pm
Dec. 1 – Fuse Bead Fun!
Dec. 8 – Lego Creations!
Dec. 15 – Christmas Bingo!
Every Week After School Snacks
Monday through Friday from 2:30-4 pm for all ages!
Weekly Children’s Craft Kits!
Each Monday a limited number of kits will be
available to take home and create!