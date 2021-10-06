Library Newsletter Oct. 2021

Volume 21, Issue 10 October 2021

October 2021

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday Closed

Upcoming events…

Oct. 11th – Columbus Day – LIBRARY OPEN

Oct. 30th – NB Halloween Parade – 7 pm

Oct. 31st – NB Trick or Treat 6 pm – 7:30 pm

Adult Take and Make Craft

The craft this month is festive, stylish and

made out of an everyday

household item. It is a toilet paper

pumpkin! The kits include toilet

paper, fabric, batting, stick, ribbon

and a burlap leaf. Pick-up your kit

and instructions at the main desk

before they are all gone

Fall Book Sale

The Friends of the NB Public Library will be

having their annual book sale.

Oct. 6th (Wed.)

Members Only Preview from 4-6 pm

Oct. 7th – 8th (Thurs. & Fri. )

10 am to 6 pm

Bag Sale EVERYDAY!

Book Chatters

Our October meetings will be held on

Tuesday, October 26th at 12:30 & 6:30 pm to

discuss WUTHERING HEIGHTS by Emily

Bronte. Join us in the Conference Room for an

interesting and informal chat!

Thank you!!

We would like to thank

McDonald’s of North Baltimore for

their donation to The Friends of the

North Baltimore Public Library. The

Friends received a portion of all

drive-thru sales from the evening of

September 16th. The Library staff

was on hand to greet customers as

they pulled in. Our Director Holly

and Board President Rick also washed

the windshields of customers while

they waited. A total of over $650

was donated!

We would also like to thank the

NB Cub Scout Pack 372 for the

donation of the park bench that has

been placed in the Lucy Grilliot

Memorial Garden. The bench is in

memory of Nancy Dick-Martin and was

funded by her family. This addition

allows our patrons to have a nice,

shady place to sit and read.

Thanks again to both

organizations for their continued

support of the library.

Children’s Events

Preschool Story Times on Tuesdays now at 11 am

for children age 1-5 with an adult companion! Join us

for stories, songs, games, and play each week!

Children are welcome to come in costume for our

Story Time Trick-or-Treat inside the Library on

October 26!

School Age Events for grades K-4

Wednesdays at 3 pm

Oct. 6 – Lego Play!

Oct. 13 – Spirograph Creations!

Oct. 20 – Halloween Bingo!

Oct. 27 – Fuse Bead Fun!

Friday is Game Day for all ages @ 3 pm!

Stop in to try a variety of table game play!

After School Snacks – Monday through Friday from 2:30-4 pm for all ages!

Weekly Children’s Craft Kits!

Each Monday a limited number of kits will be

available to take home and create!

Special Events

Walt Disney World Calendar Contest

The most “magical’ place in the world is turning 50 on

October 1st! To celebrate, Ms. Cheryl has ordered a

special calendar for October 2021-December 2022.

Each day you check out at the children’s desk from

Oct. 1-15, you can enter to win a calendar to take

home! For ages 12 & under!

J4T – Just for Teens (grades 5-12)

Thursday, Oct. 14 from 3:30-5 pm and 6-6:45 pm

in the Wolfe Community Room!

Join us at 3:30 pm for games – you may bring your

own set of cards – or come at 6 pm for more games

and fun activities! Bring a friend! Featuring Walking

Tacos & other goodies!

Plan to stop by the front of the Library for a treat! We can’t wait to see all of our area kids in costumes!!!