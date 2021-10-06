Library Newsletter Oct. 2021

Volume 21, Issue 10 October 2021
The Whistle Stop News
North Baltimore Public Library
October 2021
The North Baltimore Public Library
230 N. Main St. North Baltimore, OH 45872
PHONE: (419) 257-3621 FAX: (419) 257-3859
www.nbpubliclibrary.org
North Baltimore Public Library
Hours:
Monday – Friday: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Saturday & Sunday Closed
Upcoming events…
Oct. 11th – Columbus Day – LIBRARY OPEN
Oct. 30th – NB Halloween Parade – 7 pm
Oct. 31st – NB Trick or Treat 6 pm – 7:30 pm
Adult Take and Make Craft
The craft this month is festive, stylish and
made out of an everyday
household item. It is a toilet paper
pumpkin! The kits include toilet
paper, fabric, batting, stick, ribbon
and a burlap leaf. Pick-up your kit
and instructions at the main desk
before they are all gone
Fall Book Sale
The Friends of the NB Public Library will be
having their annual book sale.
Oct. 6th (Wed.)
Members Only Preview from 4-6 pm
Oct. 7th – 8th (Thurs. & Fri. )
10 am to 6 pm
.
Bag Sale EVERYDAY!
Book Chatters
Our October meetings will be held on
Tuesday, October 26th at 12:30 & 6:30 pm to
discuss WUTHERING HEIGHTS by Emily
Bronte. Join us in the Conference Room for an
interesting and informal chat!
Thank you!!
We would like to thank
McDonald’s of North Baltimore for
their donation to The Friends of the
North Baltimore Public Library. The
Friends received a portion of all
drive-thru sales from the evening of
September 16th. The Library staff
was on hand to greet customers as
they pulled in. Our Director Holly
and Board President Rick also washed
the windshields of customers while
they waited. A total of over $650
was donated!
We would also like to thank the
NB Cub Scout Pack 372 for the
donation of the park bench that has
been placed in the Lucy Grilliot
Memorial Garden. The bench is in
memory of Nancy Dick-Martin and was
funded by her family. This addition
allows our patrons to have a nice,
shady place to sit and read.
Thanks again to both
organizations for their continued
support of the library.
Children’s Events
Preschool Story Times on Tuesdays now at 11 am
for children age 1-5 with an adult companion! Join us
for stories, songs, games, and play each week!
Children are welcome to come in costume for our
Story Time Trick-or-Treat inside the Library on
October 26!
School Age Events for grades K-4
Wednesdays at 3 pm
Oct. 6 – Lego Play!
Oct. 13 – Spirograph Creations!
Oct. 20 – Halloween Bingo!
Oct. 27 – Fuse Bead Fun!
Friday is Game Day for all ages @ 3 pm!
Stop in to try a variety of table game play!
After School Snacks – Monday through Friday from 2:30-4 pm for all ages!
Weekly Children’s Craft Kits!
Each Monday a limited number of kits will be
available to take home and create!
Special Events
Walt Disney World Calendar Contest
The most “magical’ place in the world is turning 50 on
October 1st! To celebrate, Ms. Cheryl has ordered a
special calendar for October 2021-December 2022.
Each day you check out at the children’s desk from
Oct. 1-15, you can enter to win a calendar to take
home! For ages 12 & under!
J4T – Just for Teens (grades 5-12)
Thursday, Oct. 14 from 3:30-5 pm and 6-6:45 pm
in the Wolfe Community Room!
Join us at 3:30 pm for games – you may bring your
own set of cards – or come at 6 pm for more games
and fun activities! Bring a friend! Featuring Walking
Tacos & other goodies!
Oct. 30 – Halloween Parade – 7 pm
Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat – 6 pm – 7:30 pm
Plan to stop by the front of the Library for a treat! We can’t wait to see all of our area kids in costumes!!!