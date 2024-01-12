Library “View & Chew” at Virginia Theater Jan. 18

North Baltimore Public Library will start their 2024 monthly FREE movie series View & Chew out with “Maestro” starring Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan.

This is “the complex love story of Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, a story that spans over 30 years from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25-year marriage, and three children.” This movie has been nominated for several awards and is expected to be nominated for the Oscars as well.

The movie will be shown at the Virginia Theater, 119 N. Main St, on Thursday, January 18th with doors opening at 5:30 pm and the movie starting at 6 pm.

Admission is free and open to everyone.

Concessions will be available for purchase.

We look forward to seeing you there!