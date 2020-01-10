Library Year in Review 2019

Click to see more!

A Year in Review

As we get ready to say our goodbyes to 2019 let’s take a look back over the past year.

We started off the year with a big change by going Fine Free. Now when you are late returning a book you will not encounter any fees.

Next our biggest event of the year came on March 10th when we celebrated the Library’s 100th Anniversary. We were so honored to have many distinguished guests as well as many from the community come to celebrate with us. The staff was very humbled by all of the support and kind words that we received. It is our sincere hope that the library will one day hold a 200th Anniversary party!

In June to continue with our 100th year celebrations we had a family friendly day in honor of the Children’s Collection namesake Mrs. Ruth Jane Roberts. It was at this event that it was revealed that the Children’s Room would also now be named for Mrs. Roberts. Also, during this time, the William H. Roberts Military Collection donation was announced. Be sure to stop in and check out this very interesting and unique collection.

Along with all our big celebrations and milestones we have also made little changes. We have added and new book drop located along the alley to allow patrons to return books without leaving their cars.

We have upgraded our website to make it more informative and useful. Our offerings continue to grow as we now offer a Beyond Books collection of items that can be checked out, such as Yardzee, Hillbilly Golf and a Disc Golf set.

Most noticeable is our staff changes since they are the face of the library. We have had to sadly say goodbye to some, but always wish them well on their journey. It has been our pleasure to welcome to our staff Becky Walter in the Children’s Department, Ryan Bomia as our Maintenance Staff and Olivia Matthes our Children’s Page. We also had the privilege of welcoming back Bill Trout, who worked during his high school years as a page and has come back to work as a Circulation Clerk.

May 2020 bring many new and wonderful things to the Public Library and our community!

Happy Holidays from the Library Board and Staff Members! by r.