Announcing – the North Baltimore Library’s final Weekly Summer Reading Kid Contest – a Virtual Pet Show!

Send a picture or short video (5 minutes or under) by Sunday, July 19 to cheryl@nbpubliclibrary.org with the following information: child’s name and age (2-12), pet’s name, breed (if know) and approximate age.

One winner will be awarded for each category – CATS, DOGS, OTHER & IMAGINARY.

Winners will be shared on Wednesday, July 22 on Facebook following our Toledo Zoo Zoom program!

Please join ONCE UPON A ZOO at 10 am on July 22. Zoom Link & password will be posted on the NB Library website the week of the event. It’s our final Summer Reading event!