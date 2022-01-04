North Baltimore, Ohio

of North Baltimore, passed away at 2:02 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was born on May 28, 1943, in Toledo to the late Carl W. and Dorothy (Olwick) Weber. She married Robert “Bob” Reichenbach, Jr. on June 6, 1964, and he preceded her in death on October 1, 2020.



Linda is survived by her daughter, Jan Rosselet of Findlay; siblings: Suzanne (Mike) Poole of Van Buren, Timothy (Jill) Weber of Van Buren and Connie (Gary) Ossman of Van Buren; grandchildren: Paige Rosselet and Andrew Reichenbach.



She was also preceded in death by her son, Mark A. Reichenbach; and a daughter, Julie Reichenbach.



Linda was retired from Roberts I.G.A. in North Baltimore.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.