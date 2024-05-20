North Baltimore, Ohio

May 20, 2024 5:51 pm

Linda Carol Gibson, 84, NB

Linda Carol Gibson, 84, of North Baltimore, died at 8:49 p.m., Sunday, May 19, 2024, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.  She was born on June 21, 1939, in McComb to the late Jake and Verna (Beam) Martin.  She married Gary Gibson on December 28, 1975, and he survives.  

Linda is also survived by her sons: Ron (Cindy) Funk of Ottawa, Brent (Miriam) Gibson of Leipsic and Todd (Suzanne) Gibson of Holly Hills, NC; 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.  

She was also preceded in death by a son, Roger Funk; brothers: Ted and Jerry Martin; sisters: Pat Ewing and Rita Elsea.  

Linda was a member of the North Baltimore Church of Christ.  

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held from 11:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service.  Pastor Bill Cook officiating.  Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.  

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.  

