North Baltimore, Ohio

Linda R. Marcas, 67, of North Baltimore, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of family on Thursday, July 7, 2022. She was born on October 24, 1954, to her mother “Queen” Arlene Marcas of Toledo, who preceded her in death.

Linda is survived by her husband and Jeopardy-watching partner, Ronald E. Miklovic, of North Baltimore. She was the wicked-stepmother to Ashley Miklovic of North Baltimore & Jeremy (Andrea) Miklovic of West Unity. She was “dragma” (part dragon/part grandma), watching over her grandchildren: Alexis, Trystin, Halie, Austyn, Aubree, and Aria.

Linda was a 1971 graduate of Clay High School and 1994 graduate of Bowling Green State University where she graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in popular culture. Upon graduating, when others would ask her what she was going to do with her degree, she would respond: “become a very well educated bag lady.”

She pursued her art under her company name, Jackdaw, and was in the juried section of the Black Swamp Arts Festival for the first 8 years of its inception, also participating in other art shows throughout Northwest Ohio. She enjoyed making jewelry out of tech scraps provided by her husband, some of which included phone wire bracelets that she would make and sell to kids that didn’t have much money to spend on fine art.

Linda was a very artistic, intelligent, free-spirited individual that enjoyed her cats, reading, art, music, meeting new/unusual people, thrift stores, and scotch. She welcomed every opportunity to entertain friends with good food and great conversation. She & Ron often welcomed train-hoppers and cross- country cyclists offering them food, showers, laundry, and a safe place to stay.

During the pandemic, Linda became the anonymous North Baltimore “Daisy Bomber,” making beautiful flowers out of recycled tin cans to distribute in secret to the community. A Celebration of Life will be held for Linda at the Hammansburg Blues and Arts Center, 16084 Hammansburg Rd, Cygnet, OH, on July 23 beginning at 2pm.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Wood Haven Health Care, Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, and the Toledo Cremation Society.

The family will be setting up a fund to help cover medical expenses. Please contact a family member for additional information.

Memorial contributions can be made in Linda’s name to the North Baltimore Public Library.