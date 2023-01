Please remove cars from the street after 2 inches of snow or more for snow plowing. Snow Emergency Streets will be cleared first.

Broadway from East Corp. Limits to Mitchell Rd.

Main St. from Roundabout to Quarry Rd.

Second St. from High St. to Quarry Rd.

Tarr St. from SR 18 to Cherry St.

West State St. from Main St. to Mitchell Rd.

Poe Rd. from Broadway to SR 18

Water St. from Poe Rd. to Mitchell Rd.

Rudolph Rd. from Quarry Rd. to Broadway

DO NOT shovel, blow, or plow snow into the street.

“Unfortunately, the village can not efficiently and effectively plow THE ENTIRE VILLAGE without blocking driveways and leaving piles in bummer locations for some residents, especially during a heavy snow event.

Plan ahead. move your vehicle to an alternate location (yes, these are limited in many areas of town, do the best you can).” ~ JP