NBX WaterShedsun
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Reineke Ad TOP Sept 2019
NB Dental Ad 450 x 90 Nov. 2019
Site Manager PT
January Start with us
Weekly Specials
Fall 2019
Ol’ Jenny
Accepting New Patients
Oct. 2018 Update
May 2019
Dec. 2019 new logo

“Live and Learn” 2020 Series to Begin in February

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) will host “Midwifery vs. Traditional Birth,” the first installment of the 2020 “Live and Learn” series. This community presentation will focus on maternal health care and the similarities and differences between birthing options.

Two sessions on the topic will be held. The first will be on Thursday, February 20, from Noon to 1 p.m. at the Town Hall Assembly Room, 154 North Main Street, Bluffton, Ohio, featuring Dr. Molly Senokozlieff and midwife Laura Selvidio, CNM. The second will be from 7 – 8 p.m. at the Ottawa Medical & Diagnostic Center, 1740 North Perry Street, Ottawa, Ohio, and will feature Dr. George Abate and midwife Melissa (Missy) Moore, CNM, CNP.

From left: Dr. Molly Senokozlieff, Laura Selvidio, APRN-CNM, Dr. George Abate, Missy Moore, APRN-CNM

 

A boxed lunch will be provided for the afternoon session and light snacks and refreshments in the evening. Seating is limited for both events. An RSVP is required by Monday, February 17, and can be made by emailing [email protected] or calling 419.423.5551.

Dr. Molly Senokozlieff has been providing OB/GYN services for more than 14 years and offers family planning services, as well as care for menstrual disorders, sexually transmitted diseases, menopausal problems and more.

Laura Selvidio, APRN-CNM joined Blanchard Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology in Bluffton in 2019. Laura has been a practicing nurse since 2015 in both Augusta, Georgia, and Anchorage, Alaska.

Dr. George Abate has been practicing in Ottawa and Findlay for more than seven years. Dr. Abate provides obstetric and gynecologic care including, annual exams, consultations and more.

Missy Moore, APRN-CNM, joined Bluffton Women’s Care in 2016. She provides a range of obstetrics and gynecological care and sees women of all ages.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
Watershed Locations January
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
T and J Jan 2016
Logo Panel April 2017
Rotating Ad
June 2019
NBLS Website