Live Music Line-Up & More for 43rd GOST

The North Baltimore Area Chamber of Commerce (NBACC) is planning the 43rd Annual Good Ole Summertime Day in Downtown NB for Saturday, July 30th, 2022.

Live entertainment for this year (tentatively/subject to change):

11:15 – The North Baltimore High School Band

Noon – “Talent Show”

1:30 – East of Cheyenne

4:15 – Swing Mania

6:30 – Karaoke

8 – 11: Tounge and Groove

FIREWORKS are still being planned for DARK at NB Village Park. However, due to a pair of Nesting Bald Eagles along the banks of the Rocky Ford, changes to the location maybe needed for the safety of the eagles, as per ODNR. We’ll keep you posted!

CORN HOLE RETURNS – the ever popular Corn Hole Tournament return hosted by the NB Rotary Club. It will be held from 2 – 6 pm.

CAR SHOW

FLEA MARKET

Other returning events (this IS NOT a complete list):

The Annual NBHS Alumni Dinner (Friday) and the Alumni Scholarship Fundraiser Golf Tournament in the morning at Birch Run.

The Adult Beverage Garden hosted by the NB Music Boosters.