LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy Fall Semester

Bowling Green, Ohio (Aug. 25, 2022) – The LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy is wrapping up a very successful second semester with over 100 participants! Registration is now open for the third semester which begins in September.

The Academy is a platform of programming offered through the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) in partnership with the Bowling Green State University (BGSU) Optimal Aging Institute. Academy courses focus on education, engagement and life enrichment and are facilitated by volunteer instructors with a passion for their chosen subjects. Courses are intended to be enjoyable and stimulating for all participants and include opportunities for social interaction.

The Fall Semester will run from September through November and will include the following courses:

Þ Astronomy: Exploring Time and Space Led by Dr. Dale Smith, Physics and Astronomy Professor, Planetarium Director At BGSU

Þ Adventures in Spanish Literature Led by Liliana G Rossi, PhD, Spanish Literature, Spanish Teacher)

Þ Die Post: Bowling Green’s German Newspaper Led by Geoff Howes

Þ Binder of a Lifetime Led by Steve Long, Memory Missionary

Þ Toledo Museum of Art Gallery Group Led by Dianne Klein & Michael Coomes, Volunteer Docents

Þ Volunteering with a Purpose Led by various instructors

Þ Calligraphy Led by Jackie Metz

Þ The Justice System: County Courts Led by Judge Woessner, Judge Mack, Judge Reger

Þ Creative Writing: Poetry Led by Student, English Department, BGSU

Þ Nutrition, Your Kitchen and More Led by Laura Brubaker, MA Food and Nutrition, RDN, BGSU

Þ Turkey: A Travelogue Led by Nurdan Kalayci, Native of Turkey

Þ “You’re Not Alone”: Breaking the Taboo of Incontinence Led by Angie Williams, BGSU Alum and VP of Marketing Principle Business Enterprises

Þ Nova Scotia: A Travelogue Led by Peggy Ingram, Native of Nova Scotia

Þ Interview Techniques: Creating Life Stories Led by Eric Myers, EdD., Instructor Emeritus BGSU

Þ Austria: A Travelogue Led by Valerie Boeckel, Native of Austria

Þ When Perrysburg Was a County Seat: Led by Richard Baranowski, Local History Librarian, Way Public Library

Brochures with more information on each course are available to be picked up at any WCCOA Senior Center location or online at www.wccoa.net To take part in LivelyU courses, an annual tuition fee of $20 is required. This tuition payment will give participants access to any courses offered for the calendar year. Payment and registration can be organized through the WCCOA Programs Department by phone at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or by email at programs@wccoa.net

LivelyU course work has been developed by the following committee members: Danielle Brogley, David Drain, Carol Kinsey, Dianne Klein, Vivian Miller, Eric Myers and Lynn Ritter.

If you would like to share your life skills with others and volunteer as one of our instructors, course managers, or curriculum committee members, please call us at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or email programs@wccoa.net