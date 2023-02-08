“LivelyU” Spring Semester Begins March 2023

Bowling Green, Ohio (February 06, 2023) – The LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy is a platform of programming offered through the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. (WCCOA) in partnership with the Bowling Green State University (BGSU) Optimal Aging Institute.

The Academy is designed to enhance Senior Center programming with opportunities for lifelong learning. Academy courses focus on education, engagement and life enrichment and are facilitated by volunteer instructors with a passion for their chosen subjects!

Courses are intended to be enjoyable and stimulating for all participants and include opportunities for active learning, critical thinking and social engagement.

The Spring Semester will run from March through May and will include the following courses:

A Glimpse into the Incredible Universe

Led by Dr. Dale Smith, Physics & Astronomy Professor, Planetarium Director At BGSU

Adventures in Spanish Literature

Led by Liliana G Rossi, PhD, Spanish Literature, Spanish Teacher

Andrew Johnson: The First Sitting President to Visit Wood County

Led by Richard Baranowski, Local History Librarian, Way Public Library

Bowling Green in Recent Austrian Literature

Led by Geoff Howes, Professor Emeritus of German

Conversational Sign Language Led by Nancy Scott

County Courts: Juror Selection and Mock Trail Led by Judge Kuhlman

Fascinating People and Careers

Led by Mark Wasylyshyn, Floyd Craft, Dick Edwards, Gordon Ricketts, Tim Tegge

Immigration Led by Liliana G Rossi, PhD, Spanish Literature, Paralegal (Immigration)

Nutrition and You Led by Laura Brubaker, MA Food and Nutrition, RDN, BGSU

Public Health Through the Years: Epidemiology

Led by Dr. Maziarz, Dr. Fevrier, Sharon Schaeffer RN., Dr. Welch

Travel Basics Led by Judy Paffenberger

Toledo Museum of Art Gallery Group Led by Michael Coomes, Volunteer Docents

Reasonable Discussion of Controversial Issues

Led by Lou Katzner, trustee Professor Emeritus of Philosophy BGSU

University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum Led by Vicki Knauerhase, Docent

Whatever Happened to the Erie Indians?

Led by Dr. Earl Campbell Jr., MD, Emeritus Professor of Medicine, University of Toledo

Writing Boot Camp Led by Joseph Elia, Student, English Department, BGSU

To take part in LivelyU courses, a tuition fee of $20 is required. This tuition payment will give participants access to any courses offered for the calendar year. Payment and registration can be organized through the WCCOA Programs Department by phone at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or by email at [email protected]

LivelyU course work has been developed by the following committee members: Danielle Brogley, David Drain, Carol Kinsey, Dianne Klein, Vivian Miller, Eric Myers and Lynn Ritter.

If you would like to share your life skills with others and volunteer as one of our instructors, course managers, or curriculum committee members, please call us at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or email [email protected]

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net.