LIVING HISTORY AT THE WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

The 19th annual Wood County Living History Day is Sunday, August 28, at 2:00 pm. The event will take place on the Wood County Museum grounds. Local residents will portray citizens of Wood County. 2022 honorees were chosen to coincided with the Museum’s wedding exhibit, “Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance”. This event is free and open to the public.

Parking is available in the Museum’s parking lot. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved inside the Museum’s meeting room

2022 Honorees are:

EARL BAILEY – Former Wood County Judge, served in World War I and after retirement from the Court House, he operated a general insurance operation.

Portrayed by Bob Midden

BARNEY BISTLINE – scholar, teacher and former judge. he issued over 32,000 marriage licenses during his tenure as judge. he did not have a law degree, but was grandfathered in as judge when the law was passed that a judge needed to have a law degree

Portrayed by: Thomas Edge

BARBARA BOYER BRANDEBERRY – Born in Toledo and later adopted by her paternal grandparents. She loved to escort tours to the Holy Land and lead Bible Classes. Portrayed by: Mary Dennis

MARGARITE DICK ECKEL – Marguarite “Petey” was the daughter of Clarence Dick, former Mayor of Bowling Green. She was crowned Mrs. Wood County in 1957 and Mrs. Bowling Green in 1958.

Portrayed by: Alexis Jade Reinbolt Tucker

IZA “MID” TAYLOR MCKNIGHT- The daughter of Isaac Taylor, Mid graduated from Bowling Green High School and married her high school sweetheart, Douglass McKnight.

Portrayed by: Annelise Clifton

ISAAC MOORE TAYLOR – Mayor of Bowling Green and an oil man. His most famous paintings are the murals located in the Wood County Court House.

Portrayed by: Keith Guion

The Wood County Museum is located at 13660 County Home Rd. Bowling Green, OH. Event details can be found at woodcountyhistory.org

Support for this program was provide by, Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green, Portage Center Arbor Gleaners 524, Wood County Genealogical Society, Wood County Historical Society, with additional support from DBD Sound Reinforcement.