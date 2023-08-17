LIVING HISTORY AT THE WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

The 20th annual Wood County Living History Day Presented by DACOR Internet Services is Sunday, August 27, at 2:00 pm. The event will take place on the Wood County Museum grounds. Local residents will portray citizens of Wood County. 2023 honorees were chosen to coincided with the 150th Anniversary of the Wood County Fair. The Living History Day event is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the Museum’s parking lot. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved inside the Museum’s meeting room.

2023 Honorees are:

Ethel Keep Berlin– (6/28/1910 – 1/27/1997) Artist, In charge of Fine Arts Dept of the Wood County Fair 1964-1975.

Portrayed by Rose Drain

John Lawrence Clarke- (3/13/1905-2/4/1993) Teacher, Original member of the new Fair when re-organized in 1951.

portrayed by: Steve Speck

Claude Frederick Haskins– (10/14/1920-10/6/1991) Farmer, Plain Township Trustee, Wood County Fair Board member for 27 years. Portrayed by: Anderson Lee

Collister Haskins- (8/25/1799-5/7/1872) One of First Settlers in Wood County and considered the founder of Portage, Ohio – Member of the Wood County Agricultural Society.. Portrayed by: Dale David

Darrel Hentges- (7/14/1935-5/10/2013) Showed and raised Sheep for 63 years Fair Board Member, Salesman, Auctioneer’s Clerk.

Portrayed by: Kyle Miller

Julianna Lowmaster Hott – (9/6/1922-1/8/2012) Florist, 4-H advisor, Friend of the Wood County Fair. Portrayed by: Wendy Guion

Andrew Manville– (5/18/1834-11/3/1902) Doctor, farmer, entrepreneur -1st president of Wood County Fair Association.

Portrayed by: Rev. Jeff Schooley

James Ordway– (6/15/1842-4/5/1926) Builder of many Bowling Green Homes, Civil War Veteran, Director of Fair Board for 32 Years.

Portrayed by: Lane Hakel

Support for this program was provide by, DACOR Internet Services, Portage Center Arbor Gleaners 524, Wood County Genealogical Society, with additional support from DBD Sound Reinforcement.

For more information about museum events, visit woodcountyhistory.org or follow the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green, Ohio.