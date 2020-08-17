LIVING HISTORY AT THE WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

The 17th annual Wood County Living History Day is Sunday, August 23 at 2:00 pm. The event will take place on the Wood County Museum grounds. Local residents will portray early citizens of Wood County. 2020 honorees were chosen as we honor Wood County’s bicentennial celebration. This event is free and open to the public.

“A Joyful Noise” will provide music before the event. Parking is available in the Museum’s parking lot. The Wood County Sheriff’s Auxiliary will provide free rides from the parking lot to the program location. This year due to COVID-19, those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair and mask. In case of heavy rain, the program will be moved inside the Museum’s meeting room (limited capacity of 35 to adhere to social distancing guidelines).

2020 Honorees are:

HARRIET COVERT BATTLES – President of the first Wood County Women’s Suffrage Club. Portrayed by Joyce Coutinho

SHERIFF GEORGE MURRAY BROWN – Wood County Sheriff (1882-1887) oversaw the hanging of Carl Bach (Wood County Courthouse) and Arthur J. Glover (Ohio Penitentiary) Portrayed by: Sheriff Mark Waslyshyn

CHARLES EVERS – Former editor of the Wood County Sentinel & Author of “Pioneer Scrapbook of Wood County”. Portrayed by: Thomas Edge

PETER KRAMP – The “Oil Prince of Wood County”. Portrayed by: Geoff Howes

ELIZABETH LAFARRIE- A pioneer wife who overcame death and disease to clear the swamp in 1832. Portrayed by: Heather Bloom

CHARLES SUMNER VAN TASSEL – Former editor of the Wood County Sentinel & Author of “The First One Hundred Years of Bowling Green”. Portrayed by: Bob Midden

JOHN WHITEHEAD–Prominent doctor in early Wood County; commemorated by the Cunning & Whitehead Building in Downtown Bowling Green. Portrayed by: Gus Coutinho

DOTTIE ZIMMERMAN – A teacher for 50-years starting with the Portage Village one-room school, Weston Township DeWeese, and Weston School. Portrayed by: Alyssa Garland

Event details and past honorees can be found at woodcountyhistory.org

Support for this program was provide by, Exchange Club of Bowling Green, Portage Center Arbor Gleaners 524, Wood County Genealogical Society, Michele Raine, Mike Sibbersen, Frisch Family Fund of the Toledo Community Foundation , Wood County Historical Society, With additional support from: City of Bowling Green, Wood County Sheriff & Auxiliary, DBD Sound Reinforcement, and the Living History Day committee. Support has been provided by Ohio Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the federal CARES Act of 2020.