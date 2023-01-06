“Living Through Loss” series to present “Family Dynamics of Grief” January 16

The annual “Living through Loss” educational series, sponsored by Bridge Home Health & Hospice, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, will resume on Monday, January 16.

The topic for January will be “Family Dynamics of Grief.” Dr. Kristi Beall, Ed.D., GC-C, bereavement coordinator, will present and discuss the different dynamics that happen when families experience grief.

This nine-month series focuses on the issues surrounding the death of a loved one. Each monthly presentation is free and open to the public, and registration is not required.

Presentations are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Marathon Auditorium at Blanchard Valley Hospital, located at 1900 South Main Street, Findlay.

For questions or to request a program brochure, please contact the bereavement coordinator at 419.423.5351 or via email bridge@bvhealthsystem.org