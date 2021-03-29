Living with Alzheimer’s: A Mental Health Toolkit

Alzheimer’s Association and The Clear Passage Geriatric Psychiatric Center to Hold 5-part Virtual Educational Series on Variety of Topics April – June for the Community and Families Impacted by the Disease

The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter and The Clear Passage Geriatric Psychiatric Center of the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital are proud to present a community education series focusing on maintaining mental health while living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia. Get educated about Alzheimer’s disease, aging and learn specific strategies for dealing with communication, behavior, and self-care.

Free Virtual event series – Tuesdays 2:00-3:30pm

April 13 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s/Normal Signs of Aging

April 20 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia/Taking Care of Yourself

May 11 Effective Communication Strategies/Activities at Home

May 18 Dementia Conversations/Getting Through the Tough Times

June 8 Understanding/Responding to Behaviors/Practical Survival Tips

Registration is required. Call (800) 272-3900. Upon registration, a link to login will be provided.

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. In Ohio, more than 600,000 Alzheimer’s caregivers provide care for more than 220,000 loved ones impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900

The Clear Passage Geriatric Psychiatric Center provides a continuum of specialty mental health services including clinical assessments, education, family support and community education. An expert, interdisciplinary team is focused on providing treatment in a safe, supportive environment, dedicated to seniors experiencing cognitive impairments and behavioral difficulties. Visit grandlakehealth.org/services or call (419) 394-9505